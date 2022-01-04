Cape Cod Mom Fundraises for Children’s Book focusing on Daughter’s Rare Disability

Katie Lockwood of Sandwich is no stranger to the world of disability. She was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at a young age and has worked in Special Education as an adult. When her daughter was diagnosed with a super rare condition called Moebius Syndrome, she looked for children’s books to help explain her to her little girl and educate their community. She was shocked that she couldn’t find any so decided to write one!

Katie spoke to Rebecca Romo on 99.9 the Q’s Feel Good Mornings about the project “Why Me, Mama?” and how you can get involved to make it a reality. Click the soundcloud link to hear the piece.

To find out more or donate visit the Why Me, Mama Kickstarter page: