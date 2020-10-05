You are here: Home / Entertainment / Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival Kicks Off Mini Concert Series

October 5, 2020

The Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival is an annual celebration of music and art to support the Cape Wellness Collaborative. Like so many events, this year’s festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. Or was it?

With the mindset that you can’t stop the music, even for a pandemic, the  organizers re-grouped and launched the Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival “Saturday Night Mini Concert Series”. Artists scheduled to perform at this years festival, as well as past performers, will take turns sharing a few songs from home. 

The concert series is free, but it is suggested you make a donation to the Cape Wellness Collaborative as they continue to find safe ways to support families dealing with cancer across the Cape.

Click the photograph below to watch Emily Elbert kick off the series:

More information about the Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival:

More information about the Cape Wellness Collaborative: 

