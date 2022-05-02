You are here: Home / Entertainment / Cape Codder of the Month: Inspirational Teacher Lisa DiBiasio nominated by her daughter, Mia

Cape Codder of the Month: Inspirational Teacher Lisa DiBiasio nominated by her daughter, Mia

May 2, 2022

Every month on 99.9 the Q, we recognize someone who goes above and beyond to make life better on Cape Cod, the Islands, or the South Shore. 

Lisa DiBiasio is a history and civics teachers in Bourne. She was nominated by her daughter Mia who recognizes how hard her mom works, how much she cares for her students and encourages them to be involved with her students. From discussing issues, to writing and interviewing local politicians, Ms DiBiasio makes sure her students know that they have a voice and can make a difference. She says, “I want them to love this country as much as I do.”

Thanks to Mid Cape Home Centers, she’ll be rewarded with $100 plus an honorary plaque. Thank you for all that you do to inspire the next generation of voters! 

Filed Under: Entertainment, Rebecca Romo
About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 