Cape Codder of the Month: Inspirational Teacher Lisa DiBiasio nominated by her daughter, Mia

Every month on 99.9 the Q, we recognize someone who goes above and beyond to make life better on Cape Cod, the Islands, or the South Shore.

Lisa DiBiasio is a history and civics teachers in Bourne. She was nominated by her daughter Mia who recognizes how hard her mom works, how much she cares for her students and encourages them to be involved with her students. From discussing issues, to writing and interviewing local politicians, Ms DiBiasio makes sure her students know that they have a voice and can make a difference. She says, “I want them to love this country as much as I do.”

Thanks to Mid Cape Home Centers, she’ll be rewarded with $100 plus an honorary plaque. Thank you for all that you do to inspire the next generation of voters!