Cape Country 104’s Cape Codders Of The Month for October: Mike & Libby From The Doghouse

October 25, 2022

Mike & Libby, owners of The Doghouse In Dennis

Meet our newest Cape Codders Of The Month: Mike & Libby Martir.  Mike & Libby opened The Dog House (hot dog restaurant) just a few years ago… They have made it their goal to continually find ways to pay it forward within our community. 

Listen to Tina, one of their regular customers tell us about them:

To Libby and Mike, it’s not just about selling hot dogs! It’s so much more! They offer life skills opportunities to their young employees and also support non-profit organizations like Heroes In Transition and Compassionate Care ALS!  

 

Learn a little more about their mission from Mike, here: 

 

Special thank you to First Citizen’s Federal Credit Union for helping us shine a spotlight on people like Libby & Mike!

 

Find The Doghouse online:

Learn more about Compassionate Cares ALS:

 

Learn more about Heroes In Transition:

