Cape Country 104’s Cape Codders Of The Month for October: Mike & Libby From The Doghouse

Meet our newest Cape Codders Of The Month: Mike & Libby Martir. Mike & Libby opened The Dog House (hot dog restaurant) just a few years ago… They have made it their goal to continually find ways to pay it forward within our community.

Listen to Tina, one of their regular customers tell us about them:

To Libby and Mike, it’s not just about selling hot dogs! It’s so much more! They offer life skills opportunities to their young employees and also support non-profit organizations like Heroes In Transition and Compassionate Care ALS!

Learn a little more about their mission from Mike, here:

