Meet 99.9 the Q January Cape Codder of the Month: Beckie Saunders

February 12, 2021

Beckie Saunders is a school bus driver in Falmouth and when she’s not putting a smile on the faces of the students she safely drives to school, she’s running online fundraisers to support local charities. 

In a submission fit for Valentine’s Day, Beckie was nominated by her husband Bobbie who said he struck gold when she said I do. 

She’s raised used the money raised in a Facebook group to donate turkeys to the Falmouth Food Pantry, help Habitat for Humanity, and sponsor a family for 99.9 the Q’s Christmas Wishes campaign. 

Thanks to The Fairway Restaurant and Pizzeria and The Hole in One Bakeries, Beckie will receive a $100 gift card for being named 99.9 the Q’s Cape Codder of the Month. 

Have a listen to hear more and Rebecca Romo’s interview with Beckie. If you know of someone who should be recognized nominate them at www.999theQ.com 

Filed Under: Entertainment, Rebecca Romo
About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


