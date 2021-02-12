Meet 99.9 the Q January Cape Codder of the Month: Beckie Saunders

Beckie Saunders is a school bus driver in Falmouth and when she’s not putting a smile on the faces of the students she safely drives to school, she’s running online fundraisers to support local charities.

In a submission fit for Valentine’s Day, Beckie was nominated by her husband Bobbie who said he struck gold when she said I do.

She’s raised used the money raised in a Facebook group to donate turkeys to the Falmouth Food Pantry, help Habitat for Humanity, and sponsor a family for 99.9 the Q’s Christmas Wishes campaign.

Thanks to The Fairway Restaurant and Pizzeria and The Hole in One Bakeries, Beckie will receive a $100 gift card for being named 99.9 the Q’s Cape Codder of the Month.

Have a listen to hear more and Rebecca Romo’s interview with Beckie. If you know of someone who should be recognized nominate them at www.999theQ.com