Meet Cape Country 104’s April Teacher of the Month!

Mary Hemeon has been teaching math in Harwich for 39 years! She loves her job and her students very much. Mary has won the “Reflection Award” twice at graduation. This award is given to a teacher by the graduating class, honoring a teacher who has made an impact of them. Mary often takes her students to breakfast the morning of a big exam, just to make sure they have eaten well before the test. She also puts together goodie bags for them to enjoy snacks during break time. In addition, she gets up every day at 4:30am and hits the gym to get a workout before class! Mary Hemeon was nominated by her son Matt, who considers her a saint.

Thanks to DeOliveira Insurance, Mary will receive $100!