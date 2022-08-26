Nicole Paine is a long time Cape resident, who currently lives in Harwich and graduated from Cape Cod Community College. Nicole is the Natural Resources Director and Shellfish Constable for the Town of Eastham. She loves her job and takes it seriously, often working overtime and rarely takes time off. Last year when she had a medical issue that forced her from work, she kept her phone right by her side in case they needed her for anything. Nicole keeps a smile on the faces of her co-workers. She is loved by her two daughters and feels blessed to receive this award and will receive $100 thanks to First Citizens Federal Credit Union.
Meet Nicole Paine – 99.9 The Q’s August Cape Codder of the Month
August 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sharks, Dolphins Spotted in Marine Monument Off Cape Cod Waters
- Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival Returns
- Education Officials Say COVID Highlighted Need for Engagement
- Barnstable County Announces More COVID Relief Money
- Vineyard Beach Road Weekend Fest Prompts Steamship Schedule Changes
- Pfizer COVID Shots Appear 73% Effective in Children Under 5
- Barnstable County Increasing Monitoring as Drought Worsens
- Native Groups Seek to Repair Lands Damaged by Colonization
- Dukes County Regional Jail Receives $6M for Repairs
- ROAR Ride for Addiction Recovery is September 11
- Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Announced by Biden
- Barnstable Hazardous Waste Collection Event is Saturday
- Mashpee Wampanoag Receives $60,000 to Expand Employment, Training