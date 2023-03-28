Meet Ocean 104.7’s March 2023 Teacher of the Month!

Cindy Fiscus is the Director of Children and Family Ministries at the Dennis Union Church. Always in touch with kids and their families to make sure they are welcome and their voices heard. She not only prepares lessons for Sunday School, but she creates many ways for each age level to give of their time and talents to the community, so children can live the lessons making a difference for many. She provides a safe and caring space for kids to learn and grow not just on Sunday’s, but every day, all throughout the year.

Thanks to The Hole in One Cindy will receive $100!