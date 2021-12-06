Meet Ocean 104.7’s November Cape Codder of the Month

Margot Cahoon nominated Charlie Brennan, the owner of Simple Signs. She told us “He’s a really good Cape Codder who is always working to help locals. During November for every invoice he writes, he donates 10 meals to local families in need. In December he stuffs a trailer full of toys and gift cards for local kids and teens who wouldn’t get a Christmas gift if it weren’t for his efforts. And, he offers a free banner to welcome any service member returning home. He’s great to his employees and they all love him. He’s my neighbor and my kids’ bus stop is in his yard. He made them a cornhole board that they could use while they wait for the bus. He’s the real deal!”

Many thanks Charlie for being an outstanding friend to the community and thoughtful neighbor. We’ll be sending him a $100 check from Franzago Financial in gratitude. Check out Dave’s conversation with Charlie on some of his other community activities!