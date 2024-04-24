Ocean 104.7’s April Non-Profit of the Month

Heroes in Transition (HIT) provides assistance for veterans, service members and their families not readily available from government agencies or other providers. This assistance strengthens relationships, builds community, empowers individuals and provides a pathway to healing for those we serve. HIT improves quality of life, communication, and resiliency skills for all, through responsible and professional leadership and in partnership with others. Through programs and financial support, a safe, trusting, and healthy environment is created for those they serve.

They have a huge annual fundraiser coming up this Friday and Saturday called “Ruck4HIT”. This year will be the 9th year running. A team-based ruck relay, the event will have teams run 200+ miles through all 15 towns on the Cape, starting in Cataumet. The race will conclude roughly 36 hours later with a Finish Line Party at Cape Cod Coffee in Mashpee. From Bourne, participants will ruck to the tip of the Cape in Provincetown where the first team challenge — climbing the Pilgrim Monument together — will occur. Teams will then head towards the finish line in Mashpee to celebrate what they accomplished together. Each athlete will run 2-4 miles at a time with a 10- to 20-pound rucksack on his/her back. The rucksack is symbolic of the burdens our military and veterans make and have made in service to our country. Ruck4HIT was created in collaboration with supporters, local veterans, first responders and those currently serving to raise awareness and funding for Heroes In Transition, Inc. and their various veteran/active service members and military family programs. This event will raise funds for Heroes In Transition, all in the continuing effort to never leave a fallen comrade behind.

