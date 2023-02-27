February’s Ocean 104.7 “Teacher of the Month” for Ocean 104.7 is Bryony Scudder, the head teacher of the intermediate team at the Riverview School in East Sandwich. Bryony was nominated by her co-worker, John Amaral. John says that Bryony “has been a great mentor to many of the teachers on the staff and her students love her. She develops students ieps and organizes engaging field trips each week. She’s a dependable face for staff and student alike. Always available and inspiring everyone to work at their best.” Bryony says her goal as a teacher is to make sure that every student’s voice is heard. Adding that there’s no thought that her student’s have that is too insignificant, or not important enough to share. Bryony will receive a certificate of her honor, as well as $100 from the Hole in One in Orleans and Eastham.
Ocean 104.7’s February 2023 Teacher of the Month
February 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
