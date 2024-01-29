Ocean 104.7 has chosen “The Sampson Fund for Veterinary Care” as the winner of the January “Non-Profit of the Month” Award. This group provides financial assistance for veterinary care for critically ill or injured pets here on the Cape and Islands. This Fund has been helping Cape Codders for 37 years now, and in 2023 the Sampson Fund gave out over $100,000 to owners who could not afford treatment for their pets. The Fund works through 12 Veterinary Hospitals, from Buzzards Bay down through Eastham to provide assistance. The goal is to prevent any pet being denied care or euthanized because their owner could not afford to pay for the care without help.
Ocean 104.7’s January Non-Profit of the Month
Ocean 104.7 has chosen “The Sampson Fund for Veterinary Care” as the winner of the January “Non-Profit of the Month” Award. This group provides financial assistance for veterinary care for critically ill or injured pets here on the Cape and Islands. This Fund has been helping Cape Codders for 37 years now, and in 2023 the Sampson Fund gave out over $100,000 to owners who could not afford treatment for their pets. The Fund works through 12 Veterinary Hospitals, from Buzzards Bay down through Eastham to provide assistance. The goal is to prevent any pet being denied care or euthanized because their owner could not afford to pay for the care without help.
