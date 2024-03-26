Kind Hearts for Kids is dedicated to uplifting children and teens in foster, adoptive, and kinship care, including those raised by grandparents. They bring joy through birthday and holiday celebrations, ensuring these young lives are embraced with compassion and support – while also building confidence and self-respect. Congrats again to “Kind Hearts for Kids” the March Nonprofit of the Month on Ocean 104.7.
Ocean 104.7’s March Non-Profit of the Month
March 26, 2024
Kind Hearts for Kids is dedicated to uplifting children and teens in foster, adoptive, and kinship care, including those raised by grandparents. They bring joy through birthday and holiday celebrations, ensuring these young lives are embraced with compassion and support – while also building confidence and self-respect. Congrats again to “Kind Hearts for Kids” the March Nonprofit of the Month on Ocean 104.7.
