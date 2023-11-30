Ocean 104.7’s November Teacher Of The Month

Seacoast United Soccer has teams with players from all throughout New England. Maddie is a Director and Coach for squads that represent the South Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands. Her peers consider her an outstanding role model for our community. Not only does she teach these young athletes to be confident team players, but also how to be the best individuals both on and off the field. As a Director, Maddie deals directly with sponsors, parents and various community organizations, helping to bring out the best results in teams, tournaments, and camps throughout the year. Maddie is currently coaching several teams and loves to see the growth of each player’s game every time they walk out on the field. For winning, Maddie will receive a special certificate, plus $100 from our sponsor, “Gadgets Made Eazy” in Falmouth. Gadgets Made Eazy is a technology tutor, who comes to you! They help make your devices easy to use.