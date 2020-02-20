Rebecca Romo Welcomes a Baby Girl!

Meeting Baby Sister for the First Time ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 3

Welcome to the family, Magnolia Joy Teague. So excited to announce that my baby girl was born on Thursday, February 20th, 2020. Talk about a cool birthday 2/20/2020. So many of you sent your well wishes when I announced the pregnancy last September especially if you had followed my story of miscarriage, infertility , IVF, and this surprise baby at 41.

What’s in a name?

I’m a washashore from the south. I was born in New Orleans and grew up there and in small town East Texas. I’m very proud of my Southern roots. To me, Magnolia trees embody all that Southern women are, strong and dominant but feminine and classic. I have always loved the name way but never thought my husband would go for it. He prefers traditional names, but saw this as a homage to his grandmother, Margaret who was an incredibly strong woman, smart as a whip who became an accountant after giving birth to 14 children!

When we were first dating I told him that my mother wanted to name me Joy. I was a surprise/miracle/blessing pregnancy as well and my mother knew that this bonus baby would be a joy to have and as she’s reminded me many times she felt that I would be a joy to everyone I met. My older sisters vetoed that idea straight away. Saying that they’d never met a nice “Joy” and it was a horrible name. I told my husband this and with a straight face he said “that’s a family name in my family. My mom, my sister, my

niece” I called BS since I’d already learned about his sense of humor, but he was telling the truth!

I can’t wait until she’s older to explain the reasons she has her names: that from the moment we knew she was a growing possibility she brought joy into our hearts

which were so broken from loss and infertility. I want her to know that she is the amazing combination of my southern family filled with women who lived in covered wagons but still put on jewelry and high heels to walk the dirt roads of Texas and her father’s line of hard working Irish immigrants who made meals and love stretch after experiencing the heartbreak of children dying.

I’m so thankful to all the staff at Cape Cod Hospital. I had a wonderful experience with my team who reassured me, laughed with me, and helped me have a truly amazing birth experience. I am also so thankful to work for a company that’s allowed me to set the pace and timing of my work schedule while I recuperate and adjust.

Thank you to everyone who has wished me well and checked in with me throughout this pregnancy. We are filled with love and joy!