You are here: Home / Entertainment / Rebecca Romo / Wellness Wednesday: Lynne DiPirro Barnstable Physical Therapy

Wellness Wednesday: Lynne DiPirro Barnstable Physical Therapy

May 13, 2021

Every Wednesday on 99.9 the Q’s Feel Good Mornings, it’s Wellness Wednesday. You’ll hear from local experts in the fields of physical, mental, and emotional health to help you identify ways to live and feel better. 

This week, Rebecca Romo, spoke to Lynne DiPirro of Barnstable Physical Therapy. Lynne grew up on Cape Cod and recently moved back to be closer to family. She specializes in pelvic health but sees many other types of injuries. Have a listen below to hear about how working from home has caused us to feel more aches and pains and common symptoms that could mean you should seek treatment for pelvic health 

Filed Under: Entertainment, Rebecca Romo Tagged With:
About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 