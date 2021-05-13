Wellness Wednesday: Lynne DiPirro Barnstable Physical Therapy

Every Wednesday on 99.9 the Q’s Feel Good Mornings, it’s Wellness Wednesday. You’ll hear from local experts in the fields of physical, mental, and emotional health to help you identify ways to live and feel better.

This week, Rebecca Romo, spoke to Lynne DiPirro of Barnstable Physical Therapy. Lynne grew up on Cape Cod and recently moved back to be closer to family. She specializes in pelvic health but sees many other types of injuries. Have a listen below to hear about how working from home has caused us to feel more aches and pains and common symptoms that could mean you should seek treatment for pelvic health