Tommy’s Place expanding to Centerville

Tommy’s Place is a charity for children and their families battling cancer to experience vacations on Cape Cod. After opening the doors to a vacation home in Falmouth, Tommy’s Place filled up. They had to create a waiting list and even a lottery for the families across New England. In past couple of years they have sadly lost 6 children. The demand is real and the immediacy for respite is real.

Two private donors stepped forward to match a total of 1.5 million dollars in order to acquire a second vacation home on Cape Cod. Tim O’Connell spoke to Rebecca Romo on 99.9 the Q’s Feel Good Mornings about the soon to be second location of Tommy’s Place in Centerville. He is hopeful that the mid cape community step in to donate time and skilled labor to get this home up and running for the families in need.