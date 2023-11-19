You are here: Home / Entertainment / VIDEO: This Year’s Harvest with Alan Hall of Hall’s Cape Cod Cranberries

VIDEO: This Year’s Harvest with Alan Hall of Hall’s Cape Cod Cranberries

November 19, 2023

Local Cape Cod cranberry growers have already picked their bogs and sent the fruit off to be processed for the 2023 season. Suzanne Tonaire caught up with Alan Hall from Halls Cape Cod Cranberries in North Harwich to talk about this year’s harvest!

Filed Under: Entertainment Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 