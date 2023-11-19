VIDEO: This Year’s Harvest with Alan Hall of Hall’s Cape Cod Cranberries

Local Cape Cod cranberry growers have already picked their bogs and sent the fruit off to be processed for the 2023 season. Suzanne Tonaire caught up with Alan Hall from Halls Cape Cod Cranberries in North Harwich to talk about this year’s harvest!
Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.
