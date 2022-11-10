You are here: Home / Entertainment / Wellness Wednesday: Organize Me Cape Cod on how organization can reduce stress and save you money

Wellness Wednesday: Organize Me Cape Cod on how organization can reduce stress and save you money

November 10, 2022

Each week on 99.9 The Q Feel Good Mornings’ Wellness Wednesday, Rebecca Romo covers a topic to help you live a better life. This week she spoke to Shelly Hall founder of Organize Me Cape Cod about the benefits of organization, the best supplies to get organized and a few rules you can put in place to stop clutter from accumulating.

Filed Under: Entertainment, Rebecca Romo
About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 