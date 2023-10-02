Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Child Car Seat Installation Events

The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Waquoit Congregational Church of Falmouth and New Life Ministries International of Hyannis to host two child car seat installation and safety checks. These events are part of National Faith & Blue Weekend, a national event with activities in communities across the country that bring together law enforcement and residents to build connections, create mutual understanding, and enhance justice and reconciliation.

“I am thrilled to be able to work with both Waquoit Congregational Church and New Life Ministries International to host these events,” said Sheriff Donna D. Buckley. “Properly installed car seats are crucial in protecting children in the car. Being able to offer this service free of charge to the public as part of National Faith & Blue Weekend, is a tremendous way that the BCSO can give back to the community.”

BCSO’s certified car seat technicians will be on-site to install and check child safety seats in vehicles. The events are open to the public. Information on the dates and times is below.

When: Saturday, October 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Waquoit Congregational Church, 15 Parsons Lane, East Falmouth, MA

When: Monday, October 9, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: New Life Ministries International, 58 Corporation Street, Hyannis, MA