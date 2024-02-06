Barnstable Youth Commission Presents 8th Annual Youth Job Fair

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – (Hyannis, MA – January 31, 2024) The Barnstable Youth Commission presents the 8TH Annual Youth Job Fair for ages 14-18 taking place on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM at the Hyannis Youth & Community Center, 141 Bassett Lane, Hyannis MA 02601. All are welcome to attend and admission is free!

Locally-based businesses who are hiring youths between the ages of 14-18 will be on hand with applications, ready to interview and some will even hire the right applicants on the spot. More than 45 businesses participated in 2023 and many count on this annual event to get a head start on their seasonal staffing needs. There are limited spaces for employers who are hiring for paid positions for this age group and participation is free for both the businesses and students attending. Online applications for businesses to participate are available at https://www.cognitoforms.com/TownOfBarnstable1/_2024YOUTHJOBFAIRBUSINESSPARTICIPANTAPPLICATION . Students do not need to register in advance.

Businesses that have already signed up include Barnstable Recreation/HYCC, Cape Codder Resort & Spa, Comfort Inn, Craigville Retreat Center, Freedom Boat Club, Hyannis Harbor Hotel, Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises, Hyannis Yacht Club, Hy-Line Cruises, Katie’s Ice Cream, KKatie’s Burger Bar, Latham Centers, Osterville Fish Market, Oyster Harbors Club, Shining Sea Cleaning, Sports Port, The Barnacle, The Beach Club, The Club at New Seabury and YMCA Cape Cod. Businesses can contact Amy Harwood at [email protected] for more information. MASSHIRE Cape and Islands Career Center will lead the effort in greeting students at the door and helping them think about jobs that suit their skills and interests. Some of the subjects will include the fine art of interviewing, the basics of labor laws and local workforce development programs that offer guidance to students in being successful with their first job.

The event is timed well for employers who want to staff up early for the busy summer season and for all students including athletes who are wrapping up their winter seasons and wanting to secure summer jobs. Students from all of the public and private high schools in the region are invited to attend this free event, so stores with multiple locations and remote work opportunities can benefit from participating in this event.

Over its existence, the Youth Job Fair has grown, serving more than 1,000 students from all over the Cape and beyond – some who attended the virtual event in 2020 were from as far away as Texas. Many participating employers return each year and regularly comment that the Youth Job Fair is a great resource to hire young and eager workers.

The Barnstable Youth Commission is a group of students representing Barnstable High School, Sturgis Charter High School and Pope John Paul II High School whose members are appointed by the Barnstable Town Council and advised by members of the community. The Youth Commission is administered through the Recreation Division of the Community Services Department. Their goal is to work with town officials, appointed and elected, towards furthering the goals of the Youth in the Town of Barnstable and making the Town a better place for the Youth of today and tomorrow. Accomplishments include producing the annual 7th Grade Youth Summit, Community Substance Abuse Prevention Forum, introducing the One Love Foundation program to address relationship safety to the Barnstable High School, and more. More information is available at http://web.townofbarnstable.us/departments/youthservices/