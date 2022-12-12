Brewster Baptist Church Holiday Fair Surpasses $525,000 in Total Donations to Cape Cod Charities

For 18 years, Brewster Baptist Church has held a Holiday Fair on the first Saturday of November, raising more than half a million dollars to support Cape Cod charitable organizations.

“The Brewster Baptist Church Holiday Fair has enabled our church to bless many organizations over the years, including the Homeless Prevention Council, Habitat for Humanity, Faith Family Kitchen, and Cape Cod Children’s Place,” said Pastor Doug Scalise.

This year, the Holiday Fair was made up of two events: an online silent auction and an in-person fair, raising $40,000 for three local organizations: The Lower Cape Outreach Council, the Housing Assistance Corporation’s “The Big Fix” community service event, and A Baby Center.

Over one thousand visitors from across the Cape attended this year’s Holiday Fair. The Online Silent Auction featured over 130 donated items including locally made art, crafts, and gift certificates for Cape restaurants, stores, stays at inns and B&Bs, boat trips, golf packages, and other vacation experiences. “We’re so thankful for the many individuals and business owners who have happily partnered with us through the years,” said Pastor Scalise. “Together we can provide hope and encouragement and demonstrate a commitment to the common good on Cape Cod.”

Brewster Baptist Church is located at 1848 Main Street, Brewster, Mass. www.brewsterbaptistchurch.org

The Lower Cape Outreach Council provides emergency food, clothing, and financial assistance to those in need. https://lcoutreach.org/. The Housing Assistance Corporation’s “The Big Fix” community service event brings together builder volunteers to complete substantial repairs and landscaping projects to help the most vulnerable residents stay comfortable in their own homes https://haconcapecod.org .

A Baby Center supplements critical basic needs such as diapers, formula, and clothing to ensure the health and safety of babies in need. https://ababycenter.org.