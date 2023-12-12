CARE for the Cape & Islands Receives Holiday Donation of $5,000 from Chatham Bars Inn

(December 11, 2023) Yarmouth, MA – Chatham Bars Inn, an iconic five-star hotel on Cape Cod, has chosen CARE for the Cape & Islands (Creating A Responsible Environment) to be the recipient of a generous holiday donation of $5,000. This charitable gesture exemplifies the shared dedication of both organizations to uphold and preserve the sustainability of the Cape Cod community.

Chatham Bars Inn’s commitment to sustainable practices has long been a cornerstone of their operation. They take pride in sourcing locally whenever possible, utilizing their own Chatham Bars Inn Farm for a significant portion of their produce, supporting local shellfish farms, fishermen, and other purveyors. This dedication to responsible sourcing aligns perfectly with CARE for the Cape & Islands’ mission to inspire stewardship and protect the natural environment, cultural heritage, and historical treasures of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

Jill Talladay said, “As the Founder and CEO of CARE for the Cape & Islands, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to Chatham Bars Inn for their generous $5,000 donation. This contribution will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission to safeguard the natural beauty and cultural heritage of our cherished region. These funds will be instrumental in supporting our funded project program, enabling us to implement essential initiatives such as water refill stations, educational displays, and historical trail development.”

About Care for the Cape & Islands: CARE for the Cape & Islands has been making a positive impact throughout the Cape and Islands region since 2012, with accomplishments including over 4,200 volunteer hours invested in cleaning up and enhancing community infrastructure, funding more than 60 projects, and spearheading the Take Care Cape Cod campaign and bi-annual summits that unite over 70 like-minded organizations to address environmental challenges across our region, such as solid waste and plastic pollution.

To learn more about CARE for the Cape & Islands and their mission to protect the Cape Cod region, please visit https://careforthecapeandislands.org/.