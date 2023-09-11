Connect & Celebrate Cape Cod at the 17th Annual Back to Business Bash

JOIN CCYP ON SEPTEMBER 21ST FOR AN EVENING OF CONNECTING OUR CAPE COMMUNITY FEATURING 25+ LOCAL RESTAURANTS, BREWERIES, WINERIES, MUSICIANS, AND MORE!

Cape Cod, MA – Join us for a one-of-a-kind evening of connecting our Cape Cod community!

CCYP’s 17th Annual Back to Business Bash is an extraordinary opportunity to connect with community members and colleagues from all across the region while enjoying signature dishes and beverages from more than twenty featured Cape Cod restaurants, food trucks, businesses, breweries, and wineries.

Participants can expect delicious tastes and sips from some of Cape Cod’s finest local purveyors as part of their all-inclusive ticket to the Bash.

Featured restaurants and food trucks this year include The West End, Scargo Cafe, The Karibbean Lounge, Cleat & Anchor, Island Café & Grill, Cape Cod Coffee, The Rail, Pain D’Avignon, and Pineapple Caper. Students from the Hospitality & Culinary Studies Program at Cape Cod Community College will also be showcasing their talents at the Bash. Sweet treats will be provided by Polar Cave and Caffe Gelato Bertini, amongst others.

Breweries, wineries, and beverage purveyors include Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery, Cape Cod Beer, Hog Island Beer Co., Cape Cod Package Store, Cape Cod Winery, Provincetown Brewing Co., and Barnstable Brewing.

For the full list of participating food and beverage purveyors, please visit CCYP’s website. Local musicians, entertainers, and radio stations will be spread throughout the airport terminal and two giant tents, including Ryan Family Amusements, JT’s Chronicles, Catie Flynn, Natalia Bonfini, Shipyard Boulders, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, and Coxswain Media.

Throughout the evening, participants will experience the generosity of the local businesses who sponsor this annual event; make sure to stop by each sponsor’s exhibitor table for loads of fun games and giveaways! CCYP’s year-round programs, including the annual Back to Business Bash, would not be possible without our generous sponsors. CCYP’s 2023 Back to Business Bash is generously presented by Cape Cod 5. Bash High Altitude Sponsors include The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, RogersGray, and Seamen’s Bank. Many more generous sponsors support the Bash; it is truly a community that comes together to make this event a success.

All proceeds from the Back to Business Bash support CCYP’s mission to shape the Cape by creating opportunities for our region’s workforce and aspiring leaders to connect, engage, advance, and lead.

You can learn more about the 17th Annual Back to Business Bash and purchase Bash tickets on CCYP’s website: https://capecodyoungprofessionals.org/events/back-to-business-bash-2023.

The Bash would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. If you are interested in sponsoring the Bash, visit: https://capecodyoungprofessionals.org/events/back-to-business-bash2023/sponsorship-opportunities or contact Kristen Vose Clothier, CCYP CEO (508-714-2201, ext. 102; [email protected]). See you at the Bash!

##

About CCYP

Cape Cod Young Professionals, Inc. (CCYP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2005. CCYP shapes the Cape by creating opportunities for our region’s workforce and aspiring leaders to connect, engage, advance, and lead.

CCYP fosters and sustains a vibrant and resilient year-round Cape Cod community by: convening the Cape’s current and up-and-coming leaders to identify and address critical regional issues, including at the annual Shape the Cape Summit; fostering civic and community engagement by young working professionals; offering innovative programming focused on leadership development, mentoring, and professional advancement; enriching the Cape community through annual events such as the Back to Business Bash and Community Breakfast; facilitating initiatives to support Cape workforce retention and small business resilience; and hosting year-round networking Connect Events.

For more information about CCYP, visit www.capecodyoungprofessionals.org.