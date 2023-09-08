Copeland Auto Group Announces the Copeland Cup

BROCKTON, MA – Copeland Automotive owner Todd Copeland loves his communities, he loves competition and he loves high school football here in New England.

When Copeland learned that his two home-towns, Brockton and Barnstable, were facing each other to kick-off this year’s scholastic football season, he created the inaugural Copeland Cup to be presented to the winner of the highly anticipated match-up between the Boxers and the Red Hawks on Friday September 8, 2023 at Rocky Marciano Stadium in Brockton.

“These student-athletes are the leaders of tomorrow and we are honored to show our support for these two storied high school football programs,” said Todd Copeland.

The Brockton Boxers posted a 9-2 record last year and will take the field under new head coach and Super Bowl champion for the New England Patriots, Jermaine Wiggins. The Barnstable Red Hawks will look to improve on last season’s 3-8 record under head coach Ross Jatkola.

“I’m excited for my first game on the sidelines for the Boxers and it’s now even more special that this will be the inaugural Copeland Cup against one of our rivals, Barnstable,” said Jermaine Wiggins, Brockton High School Varsity Football Coach. “These are two proud programs with a long history and I look forward to being part of this tradition. This generous community support is essential as we work together to create opportunities for our student-athletes and build our programs.”

“Barnstable is excited to continue the rivalry with Brockton High School this year,” said Ross Jatkola, Barnstable High School Varsity Football Coach. “We appreciate the support from both communities, and look forward to having another great game on Friday night.”

Copeland Automotive Group, with locations in Brockton and Hyannis, Massachusetts, will sponsor the inaugural Copeland Cup and donate $5,000 to each school’s athletic program. The winning team will be handed the Copeland Cup trophy at the end of the game.

“These players are all winners in my book,” Copeland added. “We want to make sure they get the resources they need to ensure their safety and success both on the field and in the classroom.”

Copeland Auto Group has also created a paid internship program for high students in the city of Brockton and the town of Barnstable.

“We’ve seen some very smart, industrious teens come through our doors and it’s been great to mentor them and watch them reach new heights in their lives,” Copeland said.

“As a former Barnstable High School football player, I know how important community engagement is to elevating scholastic sports. I’m grateful to Todd Copeland for stepping up for our student-athletes in both Barnstable and Brockton by providing them with financial support and a heightened level of competition with the Copeland Cup,” State Representative Kip Diggs (D) District 2 Barnstable.

“Copeland Auto Group is a longtime supporter of our school and students. We’re thankful for their generous donation to our athletic program. Our student-athletes are excited to play in the inaugural Copeland Cup under the lights at Marciano Stadium in front of their friends and family,” said Brockton Boxers Athletic Director Kevin Karo.

Copeland Auto Group operates four dealerships including Copeland Chevrolet and Copeland Toyota in Brockton, and Copeland Chevrolet and Copeland Suburu in Hyannis.

For more information about Copeland Automotive, visit https://www.countoncopeland.com/.