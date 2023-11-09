Flash Car Wash Honors Veterans with a Special Veterans Day Promotion

Nov 8, 2023– Flash Car Wash proudly announces its exclusive Veterans Day promotion to honor and support our nation’s veterans and active service members.

On Veterans Day, November 11, 2023, Flash Car Wash will be offering a complimentary Diamond wash to all veterans and active service members as a gesture of gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice. This free service is available at all 19 Flash Car Wash locations.

In addition to the free Diamond wash, Flash Car Wash will also demonstrate its unwavering commitment to veterans’ causes by donating 100% of the proceeds from all paid retail washes on Veterans Day to Veterans Inc. (www.veteransinc.org). Veterans Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing vital support and services to veterans in need, including housing, employment, and counseling.

For more information about Flash Car Wash, the Veterans Day promotion, or to find a location near you, please visit www.flashcarwashes.com.

About Flash Car Washes

Flash Car Washes opened in 2017 and joined the Balise Auto Group in 2021. With a growing number of locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, Flash is on a mission to become New England’s favorite car wash. Current Flash Car Wash locations include: Bridgeport, Cromwell, Litchfield, Meriden, Middletown, New Britain, New Haven, Vernon, Wallingford, and Waterbury (2), CT; Hyannis, Springfield (2), and West Springfield, MA; and Cranston, Johnston, North Providence, and Warwick, RI.

