Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Announces Tickets Available to Sell for “Pot of Gold Sunday” Event

Benefiting MMSF Children’s Fund and Emergency Homes4Vets programs

Sandwich, MA – Massachusetts Military Support Foundation (MMSF) is thrilled to announce the launch of its popular “Pot of Gold Sunday” event in collaboration with our esteemed partner, Atlantic Subaru.

We are currently seeking local businesses interested in selling “Pot of Gold” tickets. We will also take donations, be it in cash, gift cards, in-kind donations, weekend getaways, trips, or raffle prizes. If interested in supporting our cause, please contact Kari MacRae at [email protected] or (508) 664-2620.

This is an exciting opportunity for local businesses to support their local Veteran and Military communities by selling Pot of Gold tickets on behalf of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.

This year’s gala comes with an alluring prospect: 1,000 chances to drive home a brand-new 2024 Subaru Outback! That’s not all: 14 ticket holders will win cash prizes totaling $10,000!

The real winners of this event will be the Veteran and Military families. Funds raised from this event will go towards two of Massachusetts Military Support Foundation’s important programs. The first is the Children’s Fund, which supplies back- to-school essentials and holiday gifts for the children of Veterans and military members. The second is the Emergency Homes4Vets program, which aims to provide emergency housing for our veterans in need.

“This is my favorite event of the year,” exclaimed Don Cox, MMSF CEO. “The community’s overwhelming support, reflected through raffles, prizes, auction items, lottery trees, silent and live auctions is truly heartwarming. And what makes this event even more special is its date: Saint Patrick’s Day, where everyone feels like a winner.”

We encourage everyone in the community to participate, not just for the sensational prizes but for the deep-rooted cause that it supports.

About Massachusetts Military Support Foundation (MMSF):

MMSF is dedicated to the support and advocacy of military personnel, veterans, and their families, ensuring they have access to vital resources and support networks.