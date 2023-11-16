Monomoy Regional High School honors students at Celebration of Excellence

November 16, 2023 — Monomoy Regional High School recently held its tenth annual fall Breakfast of Excellence, honoring students for a variety of academic achievements, including perfect MCAS scores, Adams Scholarships, and AP Scholar awards. Honorees included current MRHS students as well as members of the Class of 2023.

Perfect MCAS

Three students were honored for a perfect score on the 2022-2023 Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System exam. Tyler Fleischmann earned a perfect score on the Grade 9 Physics MCAS, and Jericah Dujua and Chloe Thompson both earned perfect scores on the Grade 10 ELA MCAS. Their names will be added to the MCAS plaque that hangs in the Main Street Hallway.

John and Abigail Adams Scholarship

Thirty-two MRHS seniors were named as recipients of The John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. The Adams Scholarship is a merit-based program that provides a credit toward tuition for up to eight semesters of undergraduate education at a Massachusetts state college or university. For this scholarship, recognition is based on student scores on the 10th grade MCAS exam.

The Monomoy Regional High School Adams Scholarship Award Winners from the Class of 2024 are: Isadora Alexis; Alexis Arruda; Paul Carlson; Abigail Considine; Thomas Correia; Braeden Darling; Ian Field; Connor Francis; Lillian Gould; Emily Gray; Matthew Hunt; Camden Jolibois; Chloe Jones; Liam Jordan; Stephen Kelly; Annalise Langelier; Natalie Larivee; Owen Lavin; Jordan Macroberts; Tatiana Malone; Karlie Monteiro; Talia Perez; Steele Ponte; Jack Raye; Jack Reid; Nicolas Sanford; Ashley Smith; Devlin Towers; Gareth Vos; Sally Watson; Isaiah Woodland; and Yu Ying Zou.

AP Scholar Awards

There are levels of AP Scholar designation, depending on the number of AP courses taken and the scores earned: AP Scholar – students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams; AP Scholar with Honor – students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams; and AP Scholar with Distinction – students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

The following students from the MRHS Class of 2024 have been recognized as AP Scholars, and their names have been added to the AP Scholar Plaque that resides on the wall in the Main Street Hallway.

The students receiving AP Scholar recognition include: Abigail Considine, Braeden Darling, Abigail Gates, Lillian Gould, Emily Gray, Camden Jolibois, Jordan MacRoberts, Steele Ponte, and Ashley Smith.

The students receiving AP Scholar with Honor recognition are Paul Carlson, Stephen Kelly, Annalise Langelier, and Yu Ying Zou.

The student receiving AP Scholar with Distinction recognition is Liam Jordan.

A number of students from the MRHS Class of 2023 were also recognized as AP Scholars. The graduates receiving AP Scholar recognition include: Kaeleigh Bourgea, Owen Davis, Courteney Dery, Caleb Haarman, Colin Moore, Alexa Schneeberger, Max Wall, Maximus Weinberg, Olivia Willis, and Jack Yuskaitis. The graduates receiving AP Scholar with Honor recognition include: Jennie Grogan, Tian Jamieson, James Machnik, and Sarah Poskanzer. The graduates receiving AP Scholar with Distinction recognition include: Christie Beckley, Tyler Brackett, Samantha Goode, Alyson Morris, Isabelle Pfleger, Erica Slade, Melissa Velasquez, Jocelyn White, and Chloe Zaloom

AP Special Recognition Awards

In addition, two Monomoy students received national recognition from the College Board based on a GPA of 3.5 or higher and outstanding performance on the PSAT and/or AP exams. Isadora Alexis received the National African American Recognition Award and Talia Perez received the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

AP School Honor Roll and AP Access Award

Monomoy Regional High School was also recognized by the College Board in two ways – MRHS earned a place on the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for the 2022-23 school year for outstanding work to welcome more students into AP courses and support them on the path to college success; and MRHS received with the AP Access Award, which honors schools that encourage more low-income and underrepresented minority students to take AP courses.

Congratulations to our incredible students and educators for their hard work!