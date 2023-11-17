Online Auction to Support Center for Coastal Studies

PROVINCETOWN, MA – The Center for Coastal Studies is hosting an online auction to support the Center’s research, rescue and education programs.

The auction offers more than 60 items donated by generous artists, businesses and organizations that support the Center. Items include dinner for two at Chatham Bars Inn, a beautiful Chelsea teak garden bench, a private sailing excursion at Pleasant Bay Community Boating, and so much more.

The auction starts Thursday, Nov. 16th. Bidding closes on Sunday, Nov. 26th at 5 pm.

To register for the auction and bid go to www.coastalstudies.org

Winning bidders may pick up their items at the Center for Coastal Studies, 5 Holway Avenue, Provincetown. The cost of shipping will be the responsibility of the winning bidder.

This is great opportunity to tackle your holiday shopping or indulge in a special treat for yourself while supporting the Center’s research, rescue, and education programs.

About the Center for Coastal Studies

The Center for Coastal Studies (CCS) in Provincetown MA is a non-profit organization dedicated to understanding, preserving and protecting marine ecosystems and the coastal environment through applied research, education and public policy initiatives. For more information go to: www.coastalstudies.org.