Over $250,000 Raised for Cape Cod Charitable Organizations in One Day at Annual Seaside Le Mans Event

(MASHPEE, MA) – The 22nd edition of the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community, raised more than $250,000 on Saturday September 09, 2023, at Mashpee Commons for five Cape Cod non-profit organizations. In the two decades since the inception of the race, over $9 million has now been collected and distributed.

More than 95 drivers got behind the wheel of Formula One-style race carts competing on a ¼ mile outdoor track throughout Mashpee Commons. Dozens of companies and individuals competed during the endurance race – while raising money for several worthy causes.

For the third year in a row, the race was won by a team of drivers from the Mashpee Police and Fire Departments in a cart donated by Robert B. Our and Advantage Truck Group.

The 2023 beneficiaries include the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center, Cape Cod Healthcare, Cape Cod Tech Foundation, Penikese Island School, and Sharing Kindness.

The inaugural running of the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community, took place in 2001, just four days after the terrorist attacks of September Eleventh. DeWitt Davenport, CEO of The Davenport Companies, and founder of the Seaside Le Mans, said that first race, which took place amid the sorrow of Nine Eleven, helped provide a rallying call for Cape Cod to stand strong in times of adversity.

Since then, the race has grown in the number of sponsors, drivers, and spectators.

Bourne resident and 9th District Congressman William Keating again served as this year’s Grand Marshal for the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community and praised Davenport for continuing the tradition for more than two decades.

“This helps us remember the lessons of Nine Eleven. We can’t forget the terrorist act that tore our country apart and the lives that were lost. We must remember that forever,” said Keating.

Keating also said that the threats remain real and the support from the United States and the military remain on the ground in areas where terrorism is still being promoted.

“As our country came together, we saw so much good that happened. Seaside Le Mans continues to support our community,” said Keating, who also recognized the work being done by the five charities receiving funding this year.

“Our beneficiaries are doing critical work in many Cape Cod communities and the money raised from our generous sponsors will have an immediate and lasting impact on thousands of our neighbors,” said Davenport.

“Mashpee Commons is proud to host the Seaside Le Mans for the 22nd straight year,” said John Renz, Vice President, Mashpee Commons. “We applaud and congratulate The Davenport Companies for taking the lead in raising over $9 million since 2001 for nonprofit organizations serving Cape Cod.”

This is how the Seaside Le Mans beneficiaries will use their money:

-Cape Cod Healthcare – Funding for the Cancer Navigator Program, which assists patients and families through their treatment journey. $35,000

-Alzheimer’s Family Support Center – Support for families and individuals living with Alzheimer’s. $35,000

-Cape Cod Tech Foundation – Supporting Cape Tech students with scholarships and grants. $100,000

-Penikese Island School – Providing students with access to experiential, nature-based programming on Penikese Island. $35,000

-Sharing Kindness – Providing suicide prevention, mental health education and grief support. $35,000

The Davenport Companies underwrites the entire cost of the event and works in partnership with The Cape Cod Foundation to manage the sponsorship donations.

Here are the results from the 22nd edition of the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community:

1st Place: Mashpee Police & Fire Departments in a cart donated by Robert B. Our and Advantage Truck Group

2nd Place: Shepley Wood Products / Anderson

3rd Place: Jay Cashman

Bank Cup Winner: Cape Cod Five

Fastest Lap: Kaleidoscope Imprints & Coca Cola

Sportsmanship Award: Whitcomb Building & Mid-Cape Home Centers

#