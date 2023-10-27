Ryan’s South Yarmouth to add Indoor Airpark

South Yarmouth, MA (October 27, 2023) — Ryan’s in South Yarmouth plans to bounce into 2024 with the addition of an indoor airpark.

The 5,000 square-foot arena will be located adjacent to the arcade and axe throwing lanes, in the space currently occupied by indoor cornhole. Ryan’s will be expanding its footprint by renovating the neighboring space that previously housed Daggett’s Liquor store.

The inflatable park will feature slides, an obstacle course, tunnels, a climbing wall and more. The soft structure is suitable for all ages, from toddlers to adults.

“This is another great way for children of all ages to play safely,” said Zack McCaul, Ryan’s Director of Operations. “It’s also a key part of our overall renovation plans for the venue, that include renovating the second floor to create a top-notch event space. We’re also in the midst of building a new kitchen so we can expand our food offerings.”

The inflatable arena is expected to open in early 2024. Ryan’s will offer 55-minute sessions for $19.95. Ryan’s is installing a similar airpark in its North Conway, New Hampshire location.

Ryan’s South Yarmouth is located at 1067 Route 28. Visit ryanfamily.com for more information.

About Ryan’s

Ryan’s has been providing family-friendly entertainment for more than six decades. Established by James A. Ryan as an eight-lane bowling alley in Needham, MA in 1958, today it has grown to ten locations throughout New England. From bowling and arcades to VR and axe throwing, Ryan’s continues to deliver traditional family entertainment and the most cutting-edge gaming experiences.

Ryan’s locations in Massachusetts include Buzzards Bay (arcade, bowling), Hanover (arcade, bowling, axe throwing, laser tag, full bar and restaurant), Millis (arcade, bowling), Oak Bluffs (arcade), Plymouth (arcade), Raynham (arcade, bowling, bar and food by Jockey Club) and Yarmouth (arcade, bowling, cornhole, axe throwing, full bar). Additionally, Ryan’s operates “Ten Pin Eatery” in Hyannis, which includes arcades, bowling, a 45-seat bar, restaurant, VIP lounge with private bowling, laser tag and golf simulator. Ryan’s also has arcades in Newport, RI and North Conway, NH. For more information, visit ryanfamily.com.