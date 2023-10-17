Thanksgiving Grab N Go for Seniors

Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, Inc. will be providing Thanksgiving meals to individuals 60 years of age or older residing in Barnstable County.

The meals are free of charge, individually packaged, and will contain traditional Thanksgiving menu items. To reserve yours, call our Nutrition Department at 508-394-4630 x 412 between 8:00 – 10:30 a.m. and no later than Wednesday, November 15, 2023. There are a limited number of meals and they will be available on a first come, first served basis.

These Thanksgiving meals will be available for pick up at the following times and locations:

Monday, November 20 between 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at The Falmouth Senior Center located at 780 Main St. Falmouth, MA.

located at 780 Main St. Falmouth, MA. Tuesday, November 21 between 12 noon – 1 p.m. at The Provincetown Council on Aging located at 2 Mayflower Pl. Provincetown, MA.

located at 2 Mayflower Pl. Provincetown, MA. Tuesday, November 21 between 10 a.m. – 12 noon at Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands office located at 68 Route 134, South Dennis, MA.

These meals require reheating. You do not have to be an Elder Services’ consumer to receive this benefit.

Founded in 1972, Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, Inc. is a nonprofit, community-based organization dedicated to promoting the welfare, enhancing the quality of life, and maintaining the dignity of adults as they age in its three-county service area. The organization works through communities and their residents to identify and respond to the needs, problems and concerns of elders and their families.