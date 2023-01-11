Thirwood Place Names New Operations Director

Thirwood Place in South Yarmouth, MA, Cape Cod’s premier senior living community, is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Chris Kirkwood in the role of Operations Director.

Kirkwood joins the team at Thirwood Place after previously working as the Engineering Manager at Red Jacket Resorts in South Yarmouth. Prior to that, Kirkwood was a designer at Kassis Superior Signs in the Syracuse, New York area.

In his role as Operations Director at Thirwood Place, Kirkwood will maintain all physical structures and utility systems around the community and oversee the 24-hour security department.

Kirkwood will also supervise the support staff and contractors who work in maintaining the structures and grounds.

“Thirwood Place has a reputation of maintaining the highest level of standards in the retirement community industry regarding maintenance and upkeep of our buildings and operating systems. Chris has the background and attention to detail that will ensure our longstanding commitment continues,” said Thirwood Place Executive Director Ken Smith.

With beautiful apartment options ranging from Independent and Assisted Living to Carefree Living, Thirwood Place is the Cape’s foremost senior living facility. The community is family-owned and operated locally by The Davenport Companies, based in South Yarmouth, MA.

#

Thirwood Place is an active adult living community offering independent, assisted and care-free living. It is owned and managed by The Davenport Companies. Established in 1956, The Davenport Companies remain family owned and operated. For more information on Thirwood Place, please visit www.thirwoodplace.com or contact Matt Pitta at 508-760-9266.