United Way honors Bert Talerman, who will receive 2024 Visionary Award

Business executive, community volunteer, and a leader in Cape Cod philanthropy, Robert “Bert” Talerman of Centerville will be honored as the Cape and Islands United Way’s 2024 Visionary Award recipient.

Talerman, president of Cape Cod 5 Cents Savings Bank, is being recognized for his long-standing commitment and impact with the United Way as well as numerous other nonprofits on the Cape. The award will be presented at the United Way’s annual gala, Best Night, set for Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Pelham House in Dennisport.

“Bert is no stranger to nonprofits on the Cape,” said Mark Skala, president/CEO of the Cape and Islands United Way. “Whether it is in a leadership position, or in a volunteer capacity, you can always count on Bert. He doesn’t seek the spotlight or recognition for his efforts and vision on behalf of so many – and that’s exactly why we want to celebrate him with this award.”

In addition to being a board member for several years, Talerman served as board chair of the Cape and Islands United Way. In addition, he has been an active leader and deeply embedded in the community, serving as president of the Kelley Foundation, and as a board member for Cape Cod Healthcare and The Barnstable County Mutual Insurance Company. He was past board chair for the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce as well as Coastal Community Capital.

At the bank, Talerman oversees all customer-facing areas of the bank as well as serving as president of the Cape Cod 5 Foundation. Talerman, who has been a leader in Cape banking for several decades, has made Cape Cod his home with his wife, Beth, and now two grown daughters. He recently welcomed his first grandchild. When told of the award, he naturally deflected any personal credit.

“It is an honor to be selected by the United Way as a recipient of the Visionary Award. This recognition is truly a collective effort,” Talerman said. “I share this with my colleagues at Cape Cod 5 and the many within our community who inspire me and care deeply about our region. It is a privilege to work together to do the best for this special place.”

Talerman will join business and civic leaders Tony Shepley, Shawn DeLude and Lisa and Richard Oliver as previous individual honorees. At the 2023 gala marking 25 years of the event, 25 people were recognized as a group for being instrumental in the early years of the event.

The Cape and Islands United Way improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of our communities to advance the common good. If you are interested in volunteering or learning more, please visit: Cape and Islands United Way | Cape Cod, MA (capeandislandsuw.org)