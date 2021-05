2021 Cape Cod Farmers’ Markets

Please keep in mind that masks should still be worn at local markets and attendance may be restricted to a certain number of shoppers at a time. Due to COVID-19 times and dates may be subject to change. For a full list of Markets, Stands, Festivals, and Farms across the Cape, visit here.

MONDAYS:

Truro Farmers’ Market

Veteran’s Memorial Park, 20 Truro Center Rd. (next to the Post Office)

6/14 – 9/13

Mondays, 8am- Noon

Sustainablecape.org

Pre-order at shoplocalfood.com every week from Fri. at 5am through Sat at 5pm

TUESDAYS:

Sandwich Farmers’ Market on Historic Route 130

The Wing School

6/15 – 10/12

Tuesdays, 10am-1pm

Sandwichfarmersmarket.com

Chatham Farmers’ Market

Main St., Chatham @Local Color Art Gallery and Ocean State Job Lot

Open June 1 through October

Tuesdays, 3pm-6pm

http://www.localcolorchatham.com/farmers-market/

WEDNESDAYS:

Wellfleet Farmers’ Market

Congregational Church, 200 Main Street, Wellfleet

5/12 – 10/6

Wednesdays, 8am-Noon

www.wellfleetfarmersmarket.com

Brewster Historical Society Farmers’ Market

Windmill Village, Drummer Boy Road, Brewster

June 23 through September 8

Harvest Market Sun, 10/10, 10am-1pm

Sundays, 3pm-6pm

https://www.brewsterhistoricalsociety.org/farmers-market

**NEW DAY AND HOURS FOR THIS MARKET!

THURSDAYS:

Falmouth Farmers’ Market

Marine Park, Scranton Ave., Falmouth

May 27 – October 7

Holiday Market Tuesday 11/23, 10am-2pm

Thursdays, Noon to 6pm

FB/FalmouthFarmersMarket

Harwich Farmers’ Market

Brooks Academy Museum, Parallel St.

June 10 – October 7

Thursdays, 3pm-6pm

www.harwichfarmersmarket.com

FRIDAYS:

Osterville Farmers’ Market

Osterville Historical Museum 155 West Bay Rd., Osterville

6/18 – 9/17

Harvest Fall Festival Wed, 10/6

Fridays, 9am-1pm

www.ostervillefarmersmarket.org

SATURDAYS:

Provincetown Farmers’ Market

Ryders Street, Provincetown

5/22 – 10/30

Saturdays, 9am – 1pm

Pre-order at shoplocalfood.com every week from Wed. at 5am through Thurs at 5pm

FB/ptownfarmersmarket

Orleans Farmers’ Market

21 Old Colony Way, Orleans

January-April – 11am-1pm

May-August – 8am-Noon

September-December – 9am-Noon

www.orleansfarmersmarket.com

Pop-Up SummerThyme Farmer/Artisan Market

Main St., Chatham @Local Color Art Gallery and Ocean State Job Lot

7/3 – 9/4

Saturdays, 9am-1pm