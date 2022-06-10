2022 Cape Cod 4th of July Fireworks and Parade Schedule

Where in the world would you rather be on the 4th of July than a sandy beach, watching fireworks burst along the sky over a beautiful ocean? That’s right, Cape Cod is THE place to be when celebrating our nation’s birthday. In the year 1781, Massachusetts was the first state to recognize Independence Day as a holiday.

CapeCod.com has all the information you need to know about how Cape Cod is celebrating Uncle Sam’s birthday.

Check out the list of 4th of July festivities taking place across the Cape.

Other fireworks and parades TBA. More will be added to the page over time as their schedules are announced.

7/1, Dusk, Orleans Fireworks, Rock Harbor – The 2022 Independence Day Fireworks will be held at Rock Harbor at dusk on July 1 with a rain date of July 5. For more information, click here.

7/2, 9PM, Chatham Fireworks, Veterans Field – Bring a blanket or lawn chair and some food or support the Chatham Anglers with a visit to the concession stand for snacks/dinner. For more information, click here.

7/3, 7:30PM, Brewster Fireworks – Click here for more information.

7/4, 9:30PM, Sandwich Fireworks, Shawme Pond

7/4, Dusk, Falmouth Fireworks, Falmouth Heights Beach – Rain date July 5th. Click here for road restrictions and other information in Falmouth.

7/4, Dusk, Provincetown Fireworks, Provincetown Harbor

7/4, 9AM, Plymouth 4th of July Parade – From Cordage Park, 10 Cordage Park Circle. For more information on the parade click here. For road closure and parking information click here.

7/4, 9:15PM, Plymouth Fireworks, DCR Pilgrim Memorial State Park – For more information on the fireworks click here. For road closure and parking information click here.

7/4, 9AM, Barnstable 4th of July Parade, Main St. Barnstable Village – The parade being at the County Complex on Railroad Avenue and proceeds down Main Street (Route 6A); left onto Mill Way and continue to the Village Hollow. For more information, click here.

7/4, 9:30AM, Chatham Parade, Chatham – One of the oldest town parades in the United States! 2022 Theme: “Chatham: Salty as Ever!” For more information, click here.

7/4, 9:30AM, Wellfleet Parade – The nostalgic classic car parade begins at 9:30AM and the float parade starts at 10AM. The route begins at the Town Pier. Click here for more information.

9/3, Dusk, Hyannis Fireworks, Lewis Bay – Postponed from July 4th to September 3rd.