Dockside Dining is a Classic Cape Cod Experience

Here on Cape Cod, you have some serious dockside dining options. If you’re a boater, and like to spend the day on the water, and then tie up for some food and relaxation, or if you like to grab some grub to go before you set off on water adventure, you have some great options to choose from.

Plus, in the age of social distancing, dockside dining allows you to keep a safe distance from other diners. You can stay comfortably in your boat while enjoying a great meal, or take it along with you.

Here is a list of local restaurants that offer dockside dining. Yes, you can just pull up, tie up, and get your food. We recommend you call in advance to make sure the restaurant you’re interested in is ready for your business.

If you know of other restaurants that offer tie-up, dockside dining, let us know at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.

Pier 37 Boathouse, Falmouth Harbor, Falmouth (508-388-7573)

Brax Landing, Saquatucket Harbor, Harwich Port (508-432-5515)

Wequassett Resort (Outer Bar & Grille and LiBAYtion), Pleasant Bay, Harwich (508)356-4491

Tugboats, Hyannis Marina, Hyannis (508-775-6433)

Trader Ed’s Pool Bar, Hyannis Marina, Hyannis (508-790-8686)

Fisherman’s View, Sandwich Harbor, Sandwich (508-591-0088)

Sundancer’s at Bass River Marina, W. Dennis (508-394-1600)

Compass Rose Summer Shack, Bass River Marina, W. Dennis (508-394-0400)

The Summer Shanty at Bass River Marina in W. Dennis (508-394-0400)

The Pearl Restaurant & Bar, Wellfleet Harbor, Wellfleet (508-349-2999)

Mac’s on the Pier, Wellfleet Harbor, Wellfleet (508-349-9611)