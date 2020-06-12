Easy Grilled Potato Packets – From A Potato Expert

It’s summertime! Why would you ever think about putting a potato in the microwave? With only a few ingredients, you can have potatoes that will upstage any steak this summer. I learned this easy grilled potato recipe from a woman in Idaho, so I would consider her an expert when it comes to cooking potatoes!

Here is what you need:

1 Pound of Potatoes – The stores have been stocking these pretty colored potatoes, but if purple isn’t your favorite color, red bliss work nicely.

1 Medium Onion – It’s Vidalia season, so that’s what I am using. Any other time of year I would use a red onion.

1 Garlic Blossom – You may not use the whole thing, but I do. You could also substitute powdered garlic in a pinch, but it’s not as well rounded as fresh.

3 – 5 Pats of Butter

2 Tbs Olive Oil – You can skip the butter and just use olive oil, but I found it doesn’t have the same buttery flavor.

Salt & Pepper

Heavy duty aluminum foil.

Hot Grill

Let’s get cooking!

While your grill is heating up, wash and then cut your potatoes into 1/4 – 1/2 inch thick slices. The thinner the pieces, the quicker they cook.

Rough cut your onion keeping in mind the onion is part of the dish, not just an accent.

Break up the garlic cloves and crush with the flat side of the knife. This makes it easier to remove the paper skin. If you like, you can chop up the cloves or use them whole.

Make your foil packet:

It’s easiest to use one long length of foil that you can fold over so you are only dealing with 3 open edges, but sometimes that’s not an option. You will need approximately the length of 2 cookie sheets total. This will be enough for top and bottom.

With the dull side up, smear some of the butter and drizzle some olive oil on the bottom piece of foil as if you were greasing a baking dish.

Stack on the potatoes, onions and garlic leaving room around the outside of the foil. It’s okay to stack them in a small pile.

Drizzle with olive oil and a few more bits of butter. Cold butter is easier to work with.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Fold over the foil and crimp the edges to make a SECURE seal along all edges. This will have to withstand flipping, so make sure you have a good border.

Is your grill hot? Medium high heat works best.

How do you like your potatoes? Soft? Crispy? Down right burned and crunchy?

I like to start with a 10-10-2-2 cooking time.

Cook for 10 minutes on each side. The foil pack will puff up like Jiffy Pop. This is good! The potatoes are steaming and grilling all at once! The Garlic and onions will soften and lovingly melt into the potatoes.

Flip and cook for 2 more minutes on each side. If you like a little crispness to your potatoes, open a hole in the top of the foil and let some steam out and grill a few more minutes. NOTE: STEAM IS HOT!

Trust your instincts here. Potatoes are done when you can poke them easily with a fork. Look for browning around the edges, too.

Remove from heat and serve!

These go great with ANY grilled food and the leftovers pair well with eggs for breakfast!

Please let me know if you try this recipe, or if you have one you want to share: CatWilson@CapeCountry104.com