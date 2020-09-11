How My Dad Escaped From The World Trade Center

Leah McPhearson remembers the moment she realized her brother was in Tower 2 of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. From their home in West Yarmouth Leah and her parents waited for news from her brother. Thankfully, he was one of the lucky ones.

It’s been 19 years since the attacks on September 11, 2001. We have an entire generation of adults who may not remember the horrific attacks with the vivid memories that so many of us carry with each passing year. We also have a generation of children who hadn’t been born, including Leah’s own nieces, her brother’s children.

This video was produced by Leah’s nieces, Brooke and Lauren:

“This is the story of how my Dad Todd escaped from tower 2 of the World Trade Center on September 11th 2001. This September 11th we ask that you never forget those who lost their lives, to honor the heroes who gave all and to remember the families who grieve for their loved ones they lost. In memory today and always, we will never forget 💜”

Leah remembers “(I was) living at home w my parents, getting ready for work and turned the tv on to pass time. (I) saw the first tower in flames and called my brother at work, he said he the towers were swaying worse than usual and was leaving. Then I saw the second plane flying by. I thought they were going to help Tower 1… but I was wrong. I waited by the phone praying and crying for him. We got a call 30 min later from a Lighthouse Gift Store NYC on my caller ID. It was Todd. He was out and making his way home.”