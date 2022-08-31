It’s A “Winged” Waggin’ Wednesday! Meet Your New Feathered Friends!

Meet the Parakeets!

ARL currently has five, four-month old parakeets looking for new homes. The quintet consists of four female and one male parakeets, all of them are siblings. Aside from their beauty, these parakeets enjoy being in the company of one another, but don’t enjoy being handled by people. They would do well going home with one of their siblings, or into a home with another parakeet.

WATCH THE FUN VIDEO HERE:

ARL does require a photo of the enclosure the birds will be living in before going home.

If you are interested in adopting any of these parakeets, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

