More Great Events Await Here on the Cape!

There’s no time like the present to get out there and try something new. Perhaps you’ve always wanted to check out a business networking event; visit an art exhibit; or, maybe jump in with both feet and audition for a show! Whatever you have on your 2020 bucket list, there’s no time like the present to get moving! Check out the latest list of upcoming events below.

Country-wide Christmas Lights Recycling Program – The Holiday Lights Recycling Collection is on! Drop off your old holiday lights at a transfer station anywhere on the Cape. Don’t throw them away! Organized by AmeriCorps Cape Cod and Cape Cod Cooperative Extension. Through Jan. 31.

Breathing Room – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hyannis Country Garden. Indoor plants lift the spirits! Come enjoy a little time in Hyannis Country Garden’s warm, dry greenhouse. Free hot tea, local honey, and light refreshments. This is a free event and requires no registration. Every Saturday in January.

1/8 Heroes in Transition Holds Ruck4HIT Info Session – Heroes In Transition (HIT) is inviting anyone interested in learning more about this year’s 5th Annual Ruck4HIT to an informational session at 6 p.m. at Cape Cod Coffee Café in Mashpee Commons. Started in 2016, the Ruck4HIT is a relay race in which teams of runners run through each town on Cape Cod over the course of roughly 36 hours. Twelve runners and four support personnel participated in the first iteration which started at Ground Zero in New York City and concluded in Falmouth, 41 hours later. In 2017, the course shifted to the Cape and expanded to 12 teams taking part in the race. Since then, it has taken place on Cape Cod, attracting participants from throughout the United States.

1/9 EForAll Cape Cod Showcase and Celebration – 6 p.m., Cultural Center of Cape Cod, S. Yarmouth. Come celebrate local innovation and entrepreneurship as $10K is awarded to local business people. The keynote speaker is the CEO of Cape Medical Supply Gary Sheehan, and you’ll also be able to network with business, government, nonprofit and community leaders. Free to attend, reserved seating.

1/9 CCYP After Hours Connect – Create new connections and expand your network at CCYP’s After Hours Connect! Whether you’re a longtime CCYP member, brand new to CCYP, or just looking to meet new people, After Hours provides a casual, happy hour-like setting to meet professionals from a variety of industries and towns across Cape Cod. Grab a friend (or two!) and get ready to pass out your business card! Appetizers and a cash bar will be provided. 5:30 p.m., Red Nun Bar & Grill, Dennisport.

1/11-1/12 Cape Playhouse Local Auditions – Cape Playhouse in Dennis will be accepting auditions on Jan. 11 (equity principals) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Jan. 12 (open auditions) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those wishing to audition should email auditions@capeplayhouse.com to schedule an appointment. Please prepare a short comedic monologue, no longer than two minutes, or a short song that shows off range and personality. Bring sheet music in the appropriate key; a pianist will be provided. Bring a picture/resume, stapled.

1/14 Auditions for CENTERTONIX – 5:30 p.m., Cotuit Center for the Arts. Do you a cappella? You’ve enjoyed Pentatonix – now you have a chance to be part of CENTERTONIX and flaunt your perfect harmonies with a local group! All ages and voice ranges welcome to audition; please be prepared to perform an unaccompanied, memorized audition piece.

1/19 Winter Chef’s Table – Enjoy a wonderful community food event highlighting local food and traditions — featuring chef’s Liam Luttrell Rowland of Spindler’s in Provincetown, Michael Ceraldi of CERALDI in Wellfleet, Jonathan Haffmans and Jeremiah Reardon of Vers in Orleans. Doors open at 6 p.m. with an oyster bar from Slurp-Up Oysters, followed by a seated dinner. Proceeds from this event will support year-round community programming at Wellfleet Preservation Hall. Tickets are $100 per person.

You might also be interested in the following events:

1/9 CCYP After Hours Connect – 5:30 p.m., Red Nun Bar & Grill, Dennisport

1/11 Coin and Currency Appraisal – 3 to 5 p.m., Harwich Antique Center, Harwich

1/11 Award winning singer/songwriter Jordan Renzi – 2 p.m., Sturgis Library, Barnstable

1/11 Comedy Wonderland – 8 p.m., Seacrest Resort, Falmouth

1/11 Afternoon Concert Series: Cold Chocolate w/Tom Leidenfrost – 4 to 6 p.m., Wellfleet Preservation Hall, Wellfleet

1/11-2/8 Winter Art Exhibit: Heroes and Villains – Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit

1/12 William Sturgis: Barnstable’s Adventuring Merchant – 2 to 4 p.m., Cape Cod Maritime Museum, Hyannis

1/14 All Ideas Pitch Contest – 6:30 p.m., Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, Brewster