Recipe: Grilled Cherrystones

If you love local shellfish, but you have been intimidated by the thought of shucking your own clams, or you don’t have all day to mince and stuff, or if you are simply looking for a lazy way to serve up some of our favorite summer snacks, you will want to try this recipe for grilled cherrystones!

All you have to do is fire up the grill!

Perhaps this isn’t a combination you’ve thought about, but grilled Cherrystones are fast, easy and you don’t need a shucking knife!

In case you are curious, Cherrystones are one of the most popular hard shelled clams found in the waters around the Cape and Islands. They are a little bigger than Littlenecks and smaller than Quahogs.

Are you ready? Don’t blink! You might miss out on all the yummy goodness!

Rinse the shells with cool water.

2. Place the clams on the hot grill – YES! In their shells!

3. Cover and cook for about 2 minutes or until the shells “pop” open.

4. Remove from heat and eat!

If you like, have some melted butter and lemon for drizzling. If you want to be fancy, you could have melted garlic butter!

Life doesn’t get any easier than that!

SIDE NOTE: Be careful not to overcook as your beautiful and tender clams will transform into something with the consistency of a Tonka Truck tire.