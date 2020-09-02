Seven Spectacular Cape Sunrise Beaches To Check Out

Check out these incredible spots to catch a Cape Cod sunrise!

Kaitrin Acuna grew up in Connecticut and moved to Cape Cod after finishing college. She studied at the University of Connecticut and University College Dublin to obtain a BFA in Photography.

When she’s not exploring the Cape for CapeCod.com, Kaitrin is likely still with a camera in hand, working on a variety of fine art photo projects.

Over the past four years, she has received twelve artist grants to pursue a variety of photographic series around New England and Europe, and has exhibited in shows at the William Benton Museum of Art, the Ely Slade House Museum, as well as several local galleries.

Outside of the photographic world, Kaitrin can be found painting colorful art cars, trying new foods, and planning to travel wherever she can get to.