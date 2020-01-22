The Fun Continues With More Great Events on the Cape!

Breathing Room – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hyannis Country Garden. Indoor plants lift the spirits! Come enjoy a little time in Hyannis Country Garden’s warm, dry greenhouse. Free hot tea, local honey, and light refreshments. This is a free event and requires no registration. Every Saturday in January.

1/23 Cape Space Grand Opening – CapeSpace, the Hyannis-based company that provides co-working facilities, will be opening its Mashpee Commons location for the first time on January 23. The new location encompasses around 3,500 square feet, and features amenities such as three conference rooms, six private offices, and a lounge. An open house will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony taking place at 3 p.m. Refreshments, tours, and gifts will be made available.

1/24 Rock Night at Hyannis Youth Community Center – For kids in Grades 6 and 7. Come skate with your friends to music played by our in-house DJ! We will have contests and prizes! $5/skater; $5/rentals. Mark your calendar for the last Rock Night of the school year: March 27. Questions? Call George or Laura at 508.790.6345.

1/25 Third Annual Parent Resource Fair – Parents, caregivers and children will enjoy this educational and fun resource fair at Cape Cod Community College, sponsored by Bridgeview Montessori School, Cape Cod Healthcare & The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod. Connect with local family friendly nonprofits, resources, and businesses that are dedicated to helping families in our community grow and prosper. The event will feature local experts to help educate families on parent focused topics including “Navigating Grief with Your Family” presented by Good Grief Cape Cod; “Books Build Conversations: Family Story Time” with Eight Cousins; Empowering Children About Body Safety with Children’s Cove; and “Family Design – A Family Approach to Happiness, Health & Success” with Lamperti Counseling & Consultation. There will also be complimentary entertainment including a Princess Party, a dance session with Turning Pointe Dance Studio, a Magic Show with the Magicompany & music fun with Amy Wyman. Tickets are only $2 for adults, children are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased in advance via the Cape Cod Moms website or obtained for FREE via the participating vendors. Each ticket holder will be entered to win a Cape Cod Moms swag bag and will be given complimentary raffle tickets for additional chances to win any of the additional giveaways from local establishments.

1/25-1/26 Cape & Islands Orchid Show & Sale – Brighten up your winter in a sea of vibrant blooms at the annual Cape & Islands Orchid Show and Sale January 25-26 at The Resort & Conference Center of Hyannis. This year’s theme is “All That Orchid Jazz!” Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. www.caios.org

1/25-1/26 Cape Symphony “Passport to Africa” – Experience the stupendous performance of South African cellist Abel Selaocoe, who powerfully combines his Western classical training with his African heritage. Ghanaian American pianist William Chapman Nyaho stars in “Africa” by Camille Saint-Saëns, written in Egypt and based on North African folk music. You’ll also hear a beautiful piece by South African composer Bongani Ndodana-Breen called “African Kaddish.” We’ll also shine a light on local artists’ interpretations of Africa, in cooperation with the Zion Union Heritage Museum. Join us for this celebration of Africa’s pageantry and majesty.

1/26 Cape Cod National Seashore Annual Winter Film Festival: A Beautiful Mind – Cape Cod National Seashore’s Annual Winter Film Festival kicks off on Sunday, January 26 at 1:30 pm at Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham. This year’s festival explores the power of the human mind in overcoming extreme obstacles. Films show on Sundays at 1:30 pm on the theater-size screen in surround sound. The auditorium is wheelchair accessible, and the movies are free, thanks to generous licensing funding provided by Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

1/30 4th Celebration of Mentoring Night for BBBS Cape Cod – 6:30 p.m., It’s National Mentoring Month, so BBBS is throwing a party that has the dual purpose of recruiting new Big Brothers and Big Sisters for kids across the Cape. More than 92 kids are currently waiting for a mentor, 70 of them boys. Come meet with current Bigs who’ll share their experiences, and enjoy food, a cash bar, games, and a raffle. Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Cape Cod Beer, Hyannis.

2/1-4/11 Cape Codder Comedy Dinner Shows – The new 2020 Comedy Dinner Show line-up is in the works! The Cape Codder is offering some long-time favorites like Jon Stetson and Comedy on the Road, alongside some exciting new shows like Gaelic vs Garlic and Happier Days with the Nadlers! All performances are sure to warm up even the coldest nights with laughter and entertainment. Join in for an evening extravaganza! For prices, show details and info on overnight packages, visit

2/2 Polar Bear Plunge to Benefit the MSPCA – 11 a.m., Craigville Beach Fundraising initiative to support the daily operations at the MSPCA-Cape Cod. Not up for a swim? Then join the cheering section, raise funds, and support our brave polar bears!

You might also be interested in the following events:

Winter Art Exhibit: Heroes and Villains – Through Feb 8 at Cotuit Center for the Arts.

1/24 Pilgrim Society 200th Anniversary Birthday Beer Tasting – Pilgrim Hall Museum, Plymouth, 6 to 8 p.m.

1/25 Dinner and a Comedy Fundraiser – 6:30 p.m., The Coonamessett, Falmouth, to benefit Falmouth’s Around the Table organization.

1/25 Saturday at the Movies: The Land Before Time – 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cape Cinema, Dennis.

1/26 Wellness Trail Workshop – 1 to 4 p.m., Resort and Conference Center, Hyannis. Hosted by Cape Cod Healthcare.

1/26-1/27 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling be Auditions – Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit.

1/28-3/22 Personae Gratae: Begin at Home – A one-of-a-kind show honoring the concept of home and its physical, spiritual, and symbolic elements, Highfield Hall, Falmouth.

1/30-2/14 Arsenic and Old Lace – Thursdays through Saturdays, Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit