The Meaning of Finding a Penny: Are They Pennies from Heaven?

Have you ever been walking along, minding your own business, when you looked down and saw a penny there on the sidewalk in front of you?

You know the old rhyme, “See a penny, pick it up, and all the day, you’ll have good luck.” Who knows if they really bring good luck, but you bent down and picked that penny up anyway, didn’t you?

While scanning Facebook recently, we discovered another belief about finding pennies. There are those who feel that these random pennies are actually placed there for us to find by loved ones who’ve passed. They believe our deceased loved ones are giving us a sign to let us know they are okay.

We saw an anonymous quote that read, “When an angel misses you, they toss a penny down … sometimes to cheer you up, to make a smile out of your frown. So, don’t pass by that penny when you’re feeling blue; it may be a penny from Heaven that an angel tossed to you.”

The Internet is filled with stories and first-hand accounts of people who absolutely feel, without a doubt, that finding a penny (or sometimes dimes) is a type of little “hello there” from the great beyond, either from a loved one, a guardian angel, or even from God.

Some claim that only pennies found in specific, unusual places are signs from above. For example, a widow who lives alone said she found a coin on her husband’s pillow and fully believed that it was a sign from her deceased husband that he was thinking of her and watching over her. It gave her great comfort.

That’s a lovely thought, actually. Those who believe are always hopeful that God and loved ones are watching over us. Believing in little “signs” like this gives us hope and, sometimes, a little needed comfort. They may mean nothing, of course; just a coin someone dropped. But you just never really know, do you?

Why pennies? Why not quarters, dimes or nickels? Read our article on what finding dimes means. One website explains that pennies have the numerology value of 1, thus, they are a reminder that we are all ONE. We are one with spirit. It represents new beginnings, the start of a new chapter and a fresh start. It all depends on what you believe, of course.

So, the next time you see a penny from Heaven in the course of your next stroll, be sure to pick it up. It may or may not bring you luck but, hopefully, it will bring a smile to your face.