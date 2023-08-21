The Short List – The 9 Best Places to Play Miniature Golf on the Cape

Welcome to the Short List!

We asked Cape Codders what are the best places to play miniature golf on the Cape.

Thanks to all who voted! Here are the results for the 9 best places to play miniature golf on the Cape!

Pirates Cove Adventure Golf

An elaborate pirate themed mini golf experience. Try either the 18-hole Captain’s Course or the 18-hole Blackbeard’s Course or both!

Skull Island

Travel through a haunted treasure cave, waterfalls and much more. This course is designed for all ages but also remains challenging.

Wild Animal Lagoon

Fun for whole family, there is a waterfall and various other sights. The Wild Animal Lagoon serves up a mini golf course with a safari setting. Kids and kids at heart can putt around elephants, giraffes, and rhinos.

Sandwich Mini Golf

The mini golf course is centered around the Cranberry River with many bridges and a boat.

Cataumet Crossing

The 18 hole course features three rivers and two fountains. Word has it a few well known celebrities are known to frequent the location.

Holiday Hill Mini Golf

Holiday Hill is described as a beautiful 18 hole Cape Cod themed course overlooked by an 18 foot waterfall. Other features include a lighthouse, a covered bridge, and several bubbling fountains.

Cape Escape Adventure Golf

This beautiful nautical course in Orleans is fun for adults and kids alike. The course features among other things a flashing lighthouse, a Japanese pond with water lilies and koi, fishing boats, and a waterfall.

Putter’s Paradise Mini Golf

You can’t miss the big white whale on Route 28 that sets this mini golf location apart. It’s been going strong since 1979 and features many concrete sculptures, including the whale, created by local artist T.J. Neil.

Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar

Next to Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar, this Mini Golf course has 18 holes and contains scaled replicas of lower Cape Cod landmarks. You can play inside a treasure chest, next to waterfalls and even a pirate ship.

