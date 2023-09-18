You are here: Home / Lifestyle / The Short List: Top 7 Spots to Go Recreational Fishing on the Cape

The Short List: Top 7 Spots to Go Recreational Fishing on the Cape

September 18, 2023 Leave a Comment

Welcome to the Short List!

The Short List is a place for people to share opinions and discover new things on and about Cape Cod. We take your feedback and thoughts and share them with CapeCod.com readers! We asked Cape Codders where the best spots to go recreational fishing are on the Cape. Thanks to all who voted!

Red River Beach

Cape Cod Canal

Lowell Holly

Nickerson State Park

Bass River

Sandy Neck

Barnstable Harbor

