Waggin’ Wednesday: A Pair Of Bonded Bunnies Need A Home

Meet Momma & Bun Bun!

Momma and her daughter Bun Bun are looking for a home together! They are a bonded pair. These two mini rexes are not so mini – in fact, they’re rather roly-poly and could definitely use plenty of exercise and a nice healthy diet in their new home. Bun Bun is a bit more outgoing than her mother. They were used to children and are used to being held. These ladies are great bunnies, including for a first time rabbit owner.

Adoptions are by appointment only. If you are interested in adopting Momma & Bun Bun, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

