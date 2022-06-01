Waggin’ Wednesday: A Pair Of Cute & Fuzzy Bunnies!

Meet Flip and Flop!

Flip and Flop are a bonded pair of 2 year old female rabbits looking for their new home. They were recently surrendered because they were not getting along with a cat in the home, so it would be best if this dynamic duo are the only pets in the home.

Flip and Flop are not only adorable, they are also social, curious and very playful – they can be a bit shy around new people but do warm up quickly. Rabbits are wonderful companion animals and think of all the fun you could have with two!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Meet Flip & Flop at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape shelter in Brewster.

If you are interested in adopting Flip & Flip, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: