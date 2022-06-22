You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Angela Needs To Make Some New Friends (With Video)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Angela Needs To Make Some New Friends (With Video)

June 22, 2022

Meet Angela! Angela is a 7 year old female lab mix looking for her new home.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

She came to ARL as a very under socialized dog, meaning she had very little interaction with both other people and dogs. Staff and volunteers have been slowly socializing her, and while she is very hesitant with new people and takes a bit of time to warm up, once she does she is an absolute love! Angela would do well in a quiet adult-only home but would love to have another dog in the home to give her a play mate and also help her with her confidence.

 

If you are interested in adopting Angela, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

